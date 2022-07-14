AdQuick.com Expands Global Footprint with International Partnerships & Bookings

First half of year brings 22 new international partnerships, expanded existing partnerships and new international bookings for the out-of-home advertising leader

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the world's top out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, today reports record international expansion with 22 new and expanded international OOH partnerships, which include VIOOH , JCDecaux , Dax , and Hivestack SSP . In addition, AdQuick is on track to 2x its international bookings this year from 2021.

"Managing outdoor advertising campaigns outside the U.S. used to be a media buyer's nightmare –– it was a cumbersome task that involved researching multiple vendors, with limited visibility and trouble gauging results, let alone optimizing them," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick.com. "By partnering with key global media vendors, AdQuick.com unlocks international inventory for our customers, simplifying how they launch, manage and measure outdoor campaigns outside the U.S. from one, easy-to-use platform."

AdQuick's new international partnerships and expansions include:

"AdQuick has more than 1,300 media partners in the United States, which accounts for over 98% of available outdoor advertising inventory," said Katie Burwell, Business Development Manager at AdQuick. "As AdQuick continues to build partnerships with media vendors across the globe, brands and agencies can feel confident using our platform to reach their audience, no matter where in the world they may be."

To learn more about creating efficient and seamless global advertising campaigns, please visit AdQuick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

