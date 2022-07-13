Point32Health Adds Travel Benefit for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan Members Impacted by the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court Decision as well as State Laws Preventing Gender Affirming Surgeries

Care navigation program also in development designed to help members find access to services

CANTON, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health and its family of companies, including Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has developed a comprehensive travel benefit to support its members and employees who are unable to obtain access to covered services in their state of residence due to state laws restricting or prohibiting providers from providing such covered benefits. This action is in response to the recent Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned the long-standing precedent of Roe v. Wade, as well as gender affirming surgeries prohibited by certain state laws. The new travel benefit will be immediately available to fully-insured commercial accounts with more than 50 members that have coverage for these benefits,1 as well as offered to all self-funded commercial accounts. The travel benefit is also available to Point32Health employees who have health insurance benefits through the Company.

In addition to the travel benefit, Point32Health is also developing a comprehensive care navigation program aimed at helping its members find access to reproductive health care services, gender affirming surgeries, and support. The program, when developed, will apply across the Company's product lines.

"The health and well-being of our members is always our top priority, and we remain committed to ensuring our members have access to all the benefits and services that are part of their health plan," said Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health. "This is not only the right thing to do, but an important step in our journey in having a real impact on health equity for our members and the broader community."

Members may contact the Member Services team listed on their health plan member ID cards. Commercial employer groups and brokers should contact their sales executive and/or account manager for additional details on these enhancements.

