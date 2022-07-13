Alabama Power Dividend Declared

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared a regular quarterly dividend on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Class A Preferred Stock ($25 Capital Value) 5.00% - $.3125 per share

This dividend is for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, payable October 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

