Universal Engineering Sciences Strengthens Footprint in Texas by Acquiring Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory

Fastest-Growing AEC Firm in the U.S. Makes a Strategic Acquisition as Infrastructure Needs Increase and Local Population Booms



DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Engineering Sciences® (UES), a national leading engineering and consulting company specializing in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections, and environmental consulting, has acquired Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory, LLC (RETL), a geotechnical engineering, geotechnical drilling, and construction materials engineering testing firm based in Texas. This acquisition expands UES' coverage and depth in the Texas market.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Engineering Sciences) (PRNewswire)

Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory has more than 85 team members based in offices in Corpus Christi, San Antonio, and Austin/Round Rock. The team serves industrial, municipal, infrastructure, and commercial development clients throughout the southern portions and coastal areas of Texas. Significant recent projects include the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan's Wonderland (The MAC), the San Antonio Spurs Training Facility, and the State Highway 211 Extension.

RETL joins Alpha Testing, LLC, in the Texas Division of UES, led by Brian Powell, P.E., President of the Texas Division. "The value, culture, and client mix between Rock Engineering and UES are a natural fit," said Brian Powell, P.E. "Together, we will be able to significantly strengthen and grow our footprint in Texas, where we see a booming economy, significant infrastructure growth, and a high demand for our services."

Rock Engineering President Roetta C. Rock has led the company since she and husband Mark C. Rock, P.E., founded the firm in 1998. Roetta and Mark will continue in their roles of Co-Presidents of Rock Engineering and the company's leadership team will continue to operate the day-to-day business.

"UES is a national leader in the AEC industry, and we are thrilled to be a part of the company's expansion," said Roetta C. Rock. "By joining UES, Rock will be able to continue supporting the infrastructure growth in our region by providing more geographical penetration, with expansive resources and extensive expertise for our clients, and enhanced career opportunities for our people."

With nearly six decades of experience and recognition as the premier engineering and consulting firm in the geotechnical engineering space, UES is well-positioned to serve the needs of commercial, residential, and civic customers across the country. UES's recent acquisitions include prominent engineering firms such as GFA International, Inc., NOVA Geotechnical & Inspection Services, Contour Engineering, Wallace-Kuhl & Associates, Construction Testing & Engineering, SUMMIT Engineering, Laboratory & Testing, P.C., GEOServices, LLC, McGinley & Associates, Geotechnology, Inc., Alpha Testing, GSI Engineering, Speedie & Associates, and now Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory, which have made Universal Engineering Sciences one of the largest, most resource-rich organizations of its kind nationwide.

About Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory

Rock Engineering & Testing Laboratory was established in 1998 by Mark C. Rock, P.E., and Roetta C. Rock in Corpus Christi, Texas. Since then, Rock Engineering has expanded their presence throughout southern Texas, opening offices in San Antonio and Round Rock. Rock Engineering provides geotechnical engineering, geotechnical drilling, and construction materials testing services on projects of varying scale from commercial and transportation to heavy industrial developments. The company is accredited by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO) as an Engineering Laboratory for testing soils, concrete, and hot asphaltic concrete. For more information, please visit rocktesting.com.

About Alpha Testing

Alpha Testing, LLC, was first established in 1983 as a professional geotechnical engineering firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and provides geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and environmental engineering. Additional locations include Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit alphatesting.com .

About Universal Engineering Sciences

Universal Engineering Sciences is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,400 professionals across more than 70 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients in industries ranging from transportation and healthcare to commercial, residential, and education. UES was named the Hot Firm of the Year by the Zweig Group for 2021 and 2022. For more information, please visit universalengineering.com or follow UES on Social Media .

Media Contact:

media@universalengineering.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Engineering Sciences