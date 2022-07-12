Holland America Line Launches Best Deal of the Year on 2023 Cruises -- 'Book Early & Save' Includes Crew Appreciation, Onboard Credit, Low-Fare Guarantee and Popular 'Have It All' Amenities

Great cruise fares and value of more than $900 per person available to plan for next year's travel, including Holiday 2022 and beyond to Europe, Alaska, Caribbean and more when booked by Sept. 30, 2022

SEATTLE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the desire to travel increases and cruise bookings continue to surge, Holland America Line is enticing guests to plan ahead and make future cruise reservations now with a new "Book Early & Save" offer.

Running from July 12 through Sept. 30, 2022, the offer is for guests who book a Holiday 2022 cruise or a 2023 cruise departure and includes crew appreciation (gratuities), onboard credit and 50% reduced deposits — plus shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the "Have It All" premium package. A low-fare guarantee means peace of mind when booking. For a seven-day cruise, guests see a booking value of more than $900 per person when taking advantage of "Book Early & Save."

"As the world begins to travel more and with our entire fleet in operation, we are seeing great interest in our cruises that sail to all seven continents. 'Book Early & Save' comes at the right time to start planning for the upcoming holidays and 2023," said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line's chief commercial officer. "Cruising continues to offer an incredible value in terms of price, ease and everything that is included in the fare, and these added incentives make a cruise vacation even more attractive."

"Book Early & Save" Benefits

Low-Fare Guarantee : If a guest books a Holland America Line cruise through the "Book Early & Save" offer and finds a lower fare for the identical booking within 72 hours of the original booking, Holland America Line will give the guest an onboard credit with a value of 110% of the difference between the original booked fare and the lower fare.

Crew Appreciation : Prepaid stateroom gratuities for team members is included for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

Onboard Credit : Depending on cruise duration, guests receive $100 , $150 or $300 onboard credit per stateroom that can be used for a variety of amenities, including specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases and more.

Shore Excursions (part of Have it All fares) : Based on the length of the cruise, guests receive up to three tours valued at $100 each. Choose from among thousands of tours all over the world — from active adventures and immersive culinary experiences to historical explorations and cultural discoveries.

Signature Beverage Package (part of Have it All fares): Guests enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, water, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day are allowed, and bar service charges are included.

Specialty Dining (part of Have it All fares): Depending on the ship and duration of the cruise, guests can indulge in Holland America Line's award-winning specialty dining up to three nights. Pinnacle Grill is the ultimate steakhouse at sea, while Tamarind showcases the traditions of Southeast Asia , China and Japan with sensuous flavors and dishes. Canaletto is a relaxed venue serving authentic Italian cuisine.

Wi-Fi Surf Package (part of Have it All fares): Stay connected while away from home. With Holland America Line's most popular Wi-Fi package, guests can visit their favorite sites, including email, news, sports and more.

With Book Early & Save, travelers can explore Alaska, Antarctica, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Canada/New England, Mediterranean, Hawaii, Mexico, Northern Europe, Panama Canal and South America. Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with an overland exploration to Denali and the Yukon, also are included.

Many of the international destinations can be explored with a short flight or drive from guests' homes sailing roundtrip from a U.S. homeport. The cruise line visits 225 different ports in 91 different countries on sailings round-trip from the United States, serving more international destinations on cruises sailing roundtrip from a U.S. homeport than any other brand. Book Early & Save includes the 35-day "Voyage of the Vikings" roundtrip from Boston; 35-day "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" roundtrip from San Diego; and a 21-day Caribbean Collectors' Voyage roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale.

Book Early & Save fares start at $899 per person, double occupancy, for Caribbean cruises. Popular summer cruises to Alaska begin at $949 per person and for Europe at $1,399. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. "Book Early & Save" is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises of five days or less.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

