Boeing Announces Second-Quarter Deliveries

Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ARLINGTON, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 27. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

2nd Quarter
2022


Year-to-
Date 2022









Commercial Airplanes Programs








737

103



189




747

2



3




767

7



12




777

9



12




787




Total

121



216










Defense, Space & Security Programs








AH-64 Apache (New)

6



13




AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

13



28




CH-47 Chinook (New)

5



9




CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

1



4




F-15 Models

4



5




F/A-18 Models

4



8




KC-46 Tanker

4



8




P-8 Models

3



6





Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:       Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                    Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
                    Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
                    Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-second-quarter-deliveries-301584048.html

SOURCE Boeing

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.