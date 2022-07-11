NARSSA Announces Partnership with Avantax

NARSSA and Avantax to Collaborate on Social Security Education and Training for its Network of Financial Professionals

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the leader in technology-driven expert Social Security education, training, and analysis fulfillment for Financial Advisors, has announced a partnership with Avantax®. Avantax Wealth Management provides its community of Financial Professionals, CPAs, and tax professionals with the support, training and tools supporting tax-advantaged financial planning and wealth management services to their clients.

The demand for expert Social Security advice is unprecedented. With 10,000 people a day reaching retirement age, financial advisors with tax expertise are a natural resource for clients looking for help in navigating the complex Social Security rules and optimizing and maximizing their benefits. In NARSSA's five-module course, advisors learn to generate technology-driven analyses often resulting in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars of additional benefits throughout their clients' lifetimes. Advisors frequently see clients underestimating both the amount of Social Security income they are entitled to, as well as the complexity of the Social Security rules that determine how much they can receive.

NARSSA and Avantax plan to collaborate on several initiatives to promote Social Security education to affiliated firms that make up the Avantax Community. These initiatives include webinars, articles, workshops, and other program benefits. Avantax Financial Professionals who complete NARSSA's Social Security education course will have the opportunity to earn their RSSA® credential and be recognized by clients as a Social Security expert.

"We are delighted to establish a partnership with Avantax," said Todd S. Whiton, CEO of NARSSA. Avantax's focus on Tax-Smart investment planning naturally aligns with optimizing a clients Social Security benefit." Whiton continued, "Tax planning is such a critical component of financial planning in general and retirement planning specifically. And Avantax's advisors are uniquely qualified to support their clients with their Social Security income planning needs."

Andy Watts, Avantax Vice President, Investment Solutions said: "This partnership with NARSSA will benefit our Financial Professionals and the clients they serve. It's a great fit because clients seek and expect expert advice on all aspects of retirement planning from their Financial Professional. The expertise Financial Professionals gain from earning their RSSA credential will further differentiate them in the market for retirement planning services which are in such high demand."

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-module online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com. Follow NARSSA on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Avantax

Avantax Wealth Management® offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax's Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life's most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients' financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management® and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $86 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or on LinkedIn and Facebook.

