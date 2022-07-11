LumApps' Customer Publicis Sapient Wins Nielsen Norman Group Award for Intranet

Digital business transformation company uses LumApps' Employee Experience Platform to deliver one of the world's most innovative and best-designed intranets of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, is delighted to announce that its customer, Publicis Sapient , has been named one of the World's Best Intranets of 2022 by the world-renowned user-experience (UX) research firm, Nielsen Norman Group (NN/g).

"This is one of the most impressive LumApps use cases we have seen and a significant example of how modern organizations are using digital tools to connect their people around the world – whether working in the office or remote," said Chris McLaughlin, CMO at LumApps.

Publicis Sapient is a digital business transformation company with more than 50 offices worldwide. The company partnered with LumApps to build an innovative, new digital workspace experience that connects people with the content and knowledge they need to succeed in their jobs and helps build meaningful relationships with team members remotely.

"Engaging our people and enhancing the employee experience has become a business imperative in the wake of the pandemic. We have people around the globe who travel internationally and are working off-site from mobile devices, so it's important as an organization that we meet them where they are to keep them informed and find ways to create human connections and knowledge-sharing opportunities," said Elizabeth Schaefermann, Associate Director Product Management at Publicis Sapient. "LumApps played a critical role in helping us achieve that goal by providing the foundational technology to deliver experiences to employees."

More than 20,000 employees already use the new Publicis Sapient intranet in various geographies to share news, client stories, the company's initiatives, core values, and strategic goals. The site was among only ten selected by NN/g as the world's best intranets of 2022. Winners are chosen through an expert review on design and usability. NN/g recognized Publicis Sapient for its:

Streamlined communication and storytelling: The Internal Communications Team can deliver targeted news articles and content authors can surface relevant content through widgets and metadata.

Employee recognition schemes: The digital workspace is used to gather nominations for various awards, including its Core Values Awards.

App directory: The intranet provides a searchable and filterable directory of apps that provide direct access to operational, career-building, and delivery tools.

Active communities and employee volunteer programs: Employees can become members of many different communities, and there are numerous volunteer opportunities publicized.

Collaboration features: Employees can like, comment, and share community posts, which facilitates discussion and encourages a culture of feedback.

Auto-archiving content: The intranet notifies original content owners when content is due for review through site notifications. Outdated content is auto-archived until it is refreshed.

"Publicis Sapient's intranet supports and connects a multinational workforce with its vibrant design, thoughtfully designed pages, and abundance of employee communities and knowledge-sharing initiatives. This award-winning intranet helps employees from all over the globe connect with the company's culture, goals, and the latest news. This stimulates discussion and the sharing of best practices, and ultimately gives employees a voice, thus delivering on its name, 'Vox,' which means 'voice' in Latin," said UX pioneer and expert Jakob Nielsen, principal, Nielsen Norman Group.

For over 20 years, NN/g has analyzed thousands of intranet platforms worldwide, focusing on user experience, trends, and best practices.

To learn more about the Publicis Sapient use case, visit: https://bit.ly/3bElocD.

About LumApps

LumApps is a cloud-native Employee Experience Platform launched in 2015. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 collaborative suites, LumApps intelligently connects employees to the information and business applications they need to be productive, engaged, and empowered. Whether in the office or in the field, on desktop or mobile app and in any language, LumApps enables knowledge management and best practices sharing across communities. LumApps also automates HR processes and orchestrates personalized journeys for key phases in the employee life cycle, such as onboarding, interviews with managers and more.

With over 300 employees in 7 offices on 3 continents, LumApps serves some of the biggest companies in the world, such as Airbus, Air Liquide, Electronic Arts, Galeries Lafayette, Japan Airlines, Publicis Sapient, Stellantis, The Economist, Valeo, and Veolia, and has over 4 million users worldwide.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation company. We partner global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in a world that is increasingly digital. We operate through our expert SPEED capabilities: Strategy and Consulting, Product, Experience, Engineering and Data, which combined with our culture of curiosity and deep industry knowledge, enables us to deliver meaningful impact to our clients' businesses through reimagining the products and experiences their customers truly value. Our agile, data-driven approach equips our clients' businesses for change, making digital the core of how they think and what they do. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

