CORAVIN TOASTS PRIME DAY EARLY WITH MAJOR DEALS

Best-selling Wine by the Glass Systems Are Up to 40% Off on Amazon July 11-13

BOSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin Inc., the premier global wine technology company, is getting a jump start on Amazon Prime Day with a 72-hour deal beginning Monday, July 11 at midnight on its Coravin Timeless Six+, Timeless Eleven and Timeless Three+ models. The products will see deep discounts of up to 40% off retail prices and this marks the first time multiple systems are included in the promotion.

This Coravin Timeless Six+ wine by the glass system is one of multiple models that will be up to 40% off for Amazon Prime Day starting Monday, July 11. (PRNewswire)

With Coravin's wine by the glass systems, every bottle in your wine fridge is an option, anytime. Coravin's patented preservation technology perfectly preserves remaining wine in the bottle for weeks, months or even years so there's no need to limit your choices to what's already open or wait for a special occasion to enjoy the good stuff.

This is the perfect opportunity for wine lovers to explore the world of wine in a whole new way, by the glass instead of by the bottle.

The Amazon Prime Day deals include:

The Coravin Timeless Six+ in Piano Black will be 40% off . MSRP: $299 , Prime Day price: $179 . The Timeless Six+ System brings a new level of elegance to Coravin's Timeless Wine Preservation Systems, allowing you to preserve still wines for weeks, months, or even years. This 14-piece wine by the glass system also includes a Coravin Timeless Aerator, three Coravin Pure™ Argon Capsules, six Screw Caps, a Carry Case , Needle Cleaning Tool and Bottle Sleeve. The high gloss finish, metallic accents and textured grip make it perfect for hosts, connoisseurs, and tastemakers.





The Coravin Timeless Eleven will be 30% off . MSRP: $449 , Prime Day price: $314 The Coravin Timeless Eleven is the first Bluetooth®-enabled and fully automated wine by the glass system. Simply insert the Needle through the cork, tip the bottle, and pour the amount you desire, then save the bottle for months or even years. The Timeless Eleven includes four Coravin Pure™ Capsules, a Timeless Aerator, two Screw Caps, a Carry Case , Needle Clearing tools and a Bottle Sleeve.

The Coravin Timeless Three+ will be 30% off. MSRP: $199 , Prime Day price: $140 . The Timeless Three+ System is the perfect introduction to Coravin's Timeless Wine Preservation Systems, allowing you to preserve still wines for weeks, months, or even years. Featuring a molded all-black architecture, two Coravin Pure™ Argon Capsules, two Screw Caps and a Timeless Aerator, the Three+ contains everything you need to enhance your wine experience.

In addition to Amazon Prime Days, Coravin is running a Splash Sale on its own site while a variety of other retailers will be running special promotions through July 13.

CORAVIN.COM

The Coravin Timeless Six+ will be 30% off (all colors)

The Coravin Pivot will be 30% off (all colors)

OTHER RETAILERS:

Bed Bath & Beyond: Coravin Pivot+ will be 40% off

Kohl's: 30% off Timeless Three SL (Wow Days)

Nordstrom: 30% off everything (Anniversary sale)

Target: 30% off Timeless Three SL (Deal Days)

Total Wine & More: 30% off Timeless Three SL (in-store only)

About Coravin

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to expand the way the world can experience wine. Through its innovations, it empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, still or sparkling, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves and websites of leading retailers, in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world.

Learn more at www.coravin.com.

