WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

NEW ORLEANS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE") (NYSE: WWE).

On June 17, 2022, the Company disclosed that Chairman and CEO Vincent McMahon was stepping back from his responsibilities as CEO and Chairman of the Board pending an investigation into allegations reported by media sources that he paid $3 million to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, and that since the investigation began in April, the board had uncovered multiple, older nondisclosure agreements with former WWE employees that involved claims against McMahon and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether WWE's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of WWE shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more.

