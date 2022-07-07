CAPEWELL ANNOUNCES BETH GOODE JOINS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES AND MARKETING

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering aviation and life support solutions, announced Beth Goode has joined the company as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Beth Goode has joined Capewell as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. (PRNewswire)

Capewell, a leader in aviation and life support solutions, announced Beth Goode has joined as VP of Sales and Marketing.

Capewell's VP of Sales and Marketing is responsible for setting the company's sales goals and marketing direction, as well as overseeing programs that drive growth of the Capewell brand globally. Ms. Goode will also focus on identifying new markets, evaluating business opportunities, and spearheading the overall bidding process with government agencies, federal contractors, and corporate partners.

"I could not be more excited that Beth has joined the Capewell family," stated Greg Bloom, CEO. "Beth has played a critical leadership role in a number of large Aerospace and Defense companies. Her broad experience base and deep knowledge of government contracting, business intelligence, and customer fulfillment ensures that Capewell is poised for success as we expand the company's footprint globally."

"I'm beyond excited to join Capewell and become part of such a respected and mission-driven team providing critical products and solutions to our military. I look forward to developing our business by expanding on established programs and finding new opportunities for growth," said Ms. Goode.

Beth Goode brings more than a decade of experience successfully running corporate strategy and business development for organizations who supply systems and services to the US government, federal contractors, and corporate firms. Most recently, she was Sr. Principal of Business Strategy at SAIC, a Fortune 500 technology integrator focused on digital transformation in the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets.

Before that, she was Director of Business Development Strategy and Operations at SOSi, the largest privately owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry.

"Beth brings a rich insight she's gained from evaluating dozens of market expansion strategies and participating in hundreds of bid processes during her career. She has a proven track record of getting results and we look forward her leadership at Capewell," said Bloom.

Ms. Goode has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Texas and a Master of Engineering Management from Duke University.

About Capewell

Founded in 1881, Capewell is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of safety, tactical, parachute, and aerial delivery products for the defense community. The company offers four core product segments of mission-critical components and systems: Life Support & Safety Products, Aerial Delivery Systems & Parachute Related, Timers & Sensors, and Technical Services. Capewell maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.capewell.com.

Capewell (PRNewsfoto/Capewell) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capewell