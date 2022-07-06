Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SALE OF PITARRILLA PROJECT TO ENDEAVOUR SILVER

Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DENVER, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the sale of the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico to Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR; NYSE: EXK) ("Endeavour Silver") following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions. As consideration for the sale, SSR Mining received US$35 million in cash, US$35 million in shares of Endeavour Silver, and a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on the Pitarrilla property.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-announces-closing-of-sale-of-pitarrilla-project-to-endeavour-silver-301581860.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.