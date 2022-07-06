RevitaLash® Cosmetics Launches NEW RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner--the First Lash Serum Formulated Specifically for Sensitive Eyes

VENTURA, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, leaders and innovators in the lash and brow category, add to their award-winning line of conditioning and enhancing cosmetics the exclusive ophthalmologist-formulated RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner.

RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner is a physician-developed, lash-enhancing formula designed to improve the health and beauty of lashes, formulated specifically for those with increased sensitivity around the eye area. Its unique encapsulated time-release technology is designed to be gentle on sensitive eyes, allowing for powerful peptides and botanicals to protect against breakage and brittleness while improving flexibility and shine to deliver bold, beautiful, lush lashes—all with less irritation.

This first-of-its-kind product is formulated with Revitasome® Technology, featuring a plant-based liposomal delivery system designed to aid in stable, slow-release ingredient absorption into the eyelash hairs. The unique formula also features Myristoyl Pentapeptide-17, a five-amino acid powerful peptide and antioxidant to enhance the appearance of eyelashes and protect them from breakage and brittleness. The addition of rice protein helps to increase flexibility and volume while aloe vera aids in soothing and calming moisture retention.

In an eight-week independent consumer study conducted with 161 participants, 98% of users experienced healthier lashes and 96% experienced stronger and more nourished lashes, while 97% did not experience redness and 93% did not experience irritation—despite the fact that all of the study participants were self-perceived as sensitive.

"We're very excited to be expanding our RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Collection," said Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "As a physician-led cosmetics company founded as a gift of love from a husband to his wife, we pride ourselves on creating products that will allow all individuals to enhance lash and brow health, including those who have compromised, prematurely aged lashes due to medications, environmental aggressors, or professional lash services, making RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner the perfect addition to our product portfolio."

RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner retails for $105 for 2.0mL and is now available for sale domestically at select spas, salons, and department stores and on revitalash.com. It will be available globally August 1st, 2022.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash® Advanced and RevitaLash® Advanced Sensitive are not available in California]

