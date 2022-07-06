Alithya Wins 2022 Microsoft Canada Business Applications Finance & Operations Impact Award

MONTREAL, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced that its Microsoft Dynamics practice has won the 2022 Microsoft Canada Business Applications Finance & Operations Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians through skilling initiatives, delivering excellent customer service, and embracing digital transformation leveraging Microsoft technology.

Quote from John Scandar , Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"Providing Microsoft solutions to help Canadian businesses achieve digital transformation remains a core strategy for Alithya. This award is evidence that we are delivering on this strategy, and we will continue to provide value to Canadian companies by aligning with Microsoft Canada to deliver cloud-based instances of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Apps, and other Microsoft technologies."

Quote from Suzanne Gagliese , Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada:

"We are pleased to recognize Alithya as this year's recipient of the Business Applications Finance & Operations Impact Award. Our partners have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft's solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

On July 5, 2022, Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories as part of a lead-up to Microsoft's Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics 365, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and financial services industries.

View original content:

SOURCE Alithya