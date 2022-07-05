WELL Health to Participate in the Stifel GMP Muskoka Institutional Investor Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in the 1st Annual Stifel GMP Muskoka Institutional Investor Conference.

The conference will take place in person at the JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa in Minett, ONT, on July 13th to 15th, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on July 14th.

To register for the event, please contact your Stifel GMP representative.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital health company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

