Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway

TUP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 15, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Tupperware Brands Corporation Shareholders

Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: November 3, 2021 to May 3, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 15, 2022
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TUP:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?id=29473&from=4

Tupperware Brands Corporation NEWS - TUP NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Tupperware Brands Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (ii) accordingly, Tupperware's full-year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware's financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Tupperware you have until August 15, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Tupperware securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TUP lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tupperware-brands-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?id=29473&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
Empire State Building
350 Fifth Avenue
59th Floor
New York, NY 10118
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tup-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-august-15-2022-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-tupperware-brands-corporation-shareholders-301579932.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.