RDUS ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Acquisition of Radius Health, Inc. by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RDUS) stock prior to June 23, 2022 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Radius by Gurnet Point Capital ("Gurnet Point") and Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"). Under the terms of the deal, an entity jointly owned by Gurnet Point and Patient Square will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Radius for $10.00 per share in cash plus a CVR of $1.00 per share payable upon TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) net sales reaching $300 million (inclusive of U.S. sales and Japan royalties or supply payments based on supply of TYMLOS for sale in Japan) during any consecutive 12-month period prior to December 31, 2025.

The Radius merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Radius has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

