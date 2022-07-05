Mann elected President, Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC

LINCOLN, Neb., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective June 26, Brandon Mann was elected president and director of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC (AIC) and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC (AAS) Ryan Beasley, Ameritas executive vice president - individual division, announced.

Brandon Mann, president and director of Ameritas Investment Company, LLC and Ameritas Advisory Services, LLC. (PRNewswire)

Mann joined Ameritas in 2017 as a relationship manager in AIC. He quickly moved into a key leadership role for the organization, eventually being promoted to divisional vice president for Ameritas.

"Brandon's experience in broker-dealer sales and in building relationships with customers, agents and advisors and recruiting, along with his knowledge of fixed and variable products, make him uniquely qualified to lead AIC and AAS," Beasley said. "He has the right combination of understanding and passion to help financial professionals and customers develop wealth management strategies that support their goals."

Mann is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Brandon also holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 53, 63 and 65 securities registrations.

