Lumentum Joins CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

Alan Lowe, Lumentum President and CEO joins over 2,000 CEOs in unprecedented commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, and its President and CEO, Alan Lowe, joins the growing coalition, CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

By signing on to this commitment, Lumentum is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of over 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations.

"We understand the critical importance of diversity and inclusion, which helps drive innovation and creativity, increases our competitive advantage, and ensures Lumentum is the best place to work for everyone," said Alan Lowe. "Our pledge is another concrete step in the company's diversity, inclusion, and belonging journey, and I am proud that we continue to cultivate an environment where employees can openly and constructively address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step toward effecting positive change. CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

Visit Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Lumentum to learn more about the company's initiative.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best—and unsuccessful—practices can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

