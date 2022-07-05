Executive Home Care Reveals National Franchise Expansion Plans as the Demand for In-Home Care Continues to Grow

Serving Adults of All Ages, Executive Home Care Creates a First-Class Experience for Clients

HACKENSACK, N. J., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care, a leading in-home care provider with a wide range of service options and care programs, has announced their plans of national expansion through franchising. The brand improves the quality of life for clients and their families while focusing on service excellence wherever the client may be. Receiving care at home is cost effective, safer, and more comfortable for all involved. Executive Home Care is a full-service, premium in-home health care company, serving adults of all ages.

To assist in growing the brand's expansion, Executive Home Care has brought in an impressive leadership team with a robust background in both the franchising and the homecare services industries. In December of 2021, Executive Home Care named Tim Hadley as the brand's new Chief Executive Officer. Tim has spent nearly two decades providing strategic business planning, growth strategies, and data analytics in several healthcare fields, including in-home care, ambulatory care, and medical equipment sales. To supplement his staff, Tim brought on Greg Esgar to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Executive Home Care. As the former CFO of Massage Envy Franchising and several healthcare concepts previously, Greg brings to the table over 20 years of expertise in financial and operational leadership for growing companies.

In May of 2022, Executive Home Care added Kevin Porter to the leadership team as the brand's Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. Kevin has over 20 years of franchising homecare and healthcare operations experience, recently serving as Vice President of Field Operations and Vice President of Strategic Growth in the homecare industry. Tim has continued to enhance the leadership team by adding Jason Wiedder as Executive Home Care's Chief Growth Officer and named Larry France the Director of Franchise Development. Jason and Larry will play an integral role in the growth and expansion of Executive Home Care. In total, the Executive Home Care leadership team possess roughly 75 years of in-home care care/healthcare experience.

"Providing peace of mind and increasing the well-being of our clients and their families is our number one priority," said Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Executive Home Care. "Since our inception, we have set out to improve the quality of life for so many, and look forward to making our services more available to those in need throughout the country."

Executive Home Care is a people-driven business, and relies on the expertise of the exceptional caregivers they employ. Every caregiver at Executive Home Care is CNA-certified, allowing them to give in-depth, day-to-day care for clients. This can include, but is not limited to, assisting in at-home tasks, daily hygiene upkeep, medication reminders. Understanding that the caregivers are pinnacle to the health of their clients, Executive Home Care conducts a comprehensive vetting process to ensure a strong partnership and personal connection between each client and caregiver.

"We understand that our caregivers are critical to our success, and quite frankly, what makes our business possible," said Executive Home Care CEO Tim Hadley. "Because of that, we are extremely diligent in our training, continuous education after onboarding, and our process in selecting the right caregiver for the right client."

Founded by Lenny Verkhoglaz in 2004 and franchising since 2013, Executive Home Care has a strong understanding of the overwhelming responsibility of providing in-home care. The company follows their brand promise of building exceptional C.A.R.E., which stands for showing compassion, being attentive, showing respect and providing excellence. Already operating in seven states, Executive Home Care is actively seeking franchise partners as they continue their growth throughout the United States.

"Our most successful franchisees are ambitious, people-oriented leaders who show humanity and have an affinity for helping the elderly and those with other needs," said Jason Wiedder. "With excellent service being our priority, it's extremely important to us to partner with those who possesses strong operational skills and a passion for providing unmatched services and personal care."

Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for an Executive Home Care franchise is between $99,000 to $175,000. For more information about Executive Home Care's franchising opportunities, please visit www.executivehomecarefranchise.com.

About Executive Home Care

As the nation's leading in-home care provider, Executive Care offers a wide range of service options and care programs with the goal of improving the quality of life and establishing peace of mind for both clients and their families. The brand recognizes individuals are much more comfortable living in their own homes, amidst their personal treasures and familiar surroundings, and it is their mission to enhance the well-being of those in need with a commitment to service excellence. For more information, please visit www.executivehomecare.com

