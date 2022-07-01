Direct Digital Holdings Voted as Top Minority-Owned Business by The Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, today announced that it has been named a top minority-owned business by The Houston Business Journal ("HBJ").

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. was ranked number 16 out of 25 companies named by HBJ. The full list of companies can be accessed here.

"It is an honor to be recognized with some of the other great companies in the Houston area," commented Mark Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to be named a diverse organization and we will continue to be a business that strives to make a positive impact on the community around us."

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses LLC and Orange142, LLC deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solutions manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70+ billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

