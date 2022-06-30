Top Gun: Maverick Flies into Regal as Highest Grossing ScreenX and 4DX Release Ever

Top grossing movie of 2022 returns to immersive premium experiences at Regal, Celebrating Tom Cruise's Birthday this Independence Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal is proud to announce Top Gun: Maverick has secured the highest box office total for a movie playing in ScreenX and 4DX in company history outperforming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Based on the continued demand to see the movie in these truly immersive environments, Top Gun: Maverick, will return to ScreenX and 4DX experiences this Independence Day weekend.

"The performance of Top Gun: Maverick in ScreenX and 4DX has completely exceeded our wildest expectations. In celebration of Tom Cruise's birthday this weekend, we are just as excited as our moviegoers are to see Top Gun: Maverick back in these immersive formats only at Regal this patriotic weekend," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "The theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated and thanks to our friends at CJ 4DPlex, these fully immersive formats truly take moviegoing to the next level."

The 4DX immersive theatre technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

