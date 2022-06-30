Planful Named an Experience Leader in 2022 Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds® Study for Seventh Consecutive Year

Users Give Planful a Perfect Recommended Score in Customer Feedback-Based Market Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that for the seventh year in a row, the company has been named a Leader in the Customer Experience Model in the 2022 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. Surveyed users also gave Planful a perfect recommended score.

Planful (PRNewsfoto/Planful) (PRNewswire)

"Finance is once again the predominant function in enterprise performance management, likely due to the crucial role it plays in navigating post-pandemic challenges, with annual financial budgets, cash-flow forecasting, and headcount planning ranked as top priorities," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Planful for their strong performance again in this year's market study."

The annual report by Dresner Advisory Services, a leading independent research and advisory firm, is the only market study based 100% on customer feedback. To create the report, researchers gather end user opinions of vendor performance across dozens of criteria. Planful's strong leadership position on the Customer Experience quadrant, along with the perfect recommended score, are compelling evidence of high customer satisfaction with Planful's platform.

The report notes that Planful's scores indicate performance well above the average, which includes customers of all other solutions. As an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model and a Trust Leader in the Vendor Credibility Model, Planful leads in its interactions with customers and the utility of its solution to support its users.

"We're especially proud to receive this prestigious recognition because it's based 100% on customer feedback," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "Being recognized as a category Leader and maintaining a perfect recommended score are independent proof points of our commitment to delivering value to customers and our dedication to their success. We are committed to providing customers with the technology, enablement and support they need to confidently plan for the future and make informed, timely business decisions."

To download a free copy of the report, please click here.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of cloud financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful empowers users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Contact

press@planful.com

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers

Explore FP&A use cases

Discover Continuous Planning

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planful