Philanthropist Joan Brock makes gift to support organ and tissue donation, transplantation and the innovative science behind the cause

Gift to the LifeNet Health Foundation will support recruitment of a female scientist-leader, organ- and tissue-donor registration initiatives and donor family-support programs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A gift from philanthropist Joan Brock will enhance organ and tissue donation programs, as well as donor-family support initiatives, at LifeNet Health, a global leader in regenerative medicine and life sciences headquartered in Virginia Beach.

The $100,000 gift, made in honor of LifeNet Health's 40th anniversary, is one of the largest-ever one-time donation to the LifeNet Health Foundation. It also will support the creation of an endowed fund to recruit a female scientist-leader that will support LifeNet Health's innovative research programs.

"This extraordinary gift will positively impact lives today and for years to come," said Jean Neubauer, Executive Director of the LifeNet Health Foundation. "Mrs. Brock's generosity will support our efforts to save more lives through donation, to meet the needs of our donor families, and to relentlessly pursue discoveries in transplantation and cellular therapies — while also helping increase representation of women in the scientific field."

LifeNet Health President and CEO Rony Thomas said the newly created Joan P. Brock Women in Sciences Endowment at LifeNet Health will focus on recruiting a female scientist specializing in research and development. "While there are more women than ever working in scientific and technical fields," he said, "they continue to be significantly underrepresented in the STEM workforce, holding just 27 percent of such jobs in the U.S., according to federal data."

Brock noted the importance of the ongoing progress for women in the scientific field and how it can help further LifeNet Health's mission. "We have come a long way in science," she said. "Today, women can pursue whatever they dream of."

LifeNet Health will honor Brock for her contribution at its 2022 Celebration of Life Gala, benefitting the LifeNet Health Foundation, to be held in November.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org .

