Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking closes $300 million acquisition facility for SKY Leasing

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is pleased to announce the closing of a $300 million acquisition facility for SKY Leasing, proceeds of which will be used to facilitate the purchase of 12 off-lease 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

"We are very pleased with the success of this transaction and grateful for the bank's support and innovative financing solutions," says Matthew Crawford, EVP, Head of Capital Markets at SKY. "Natixis has been a long-term strategic partner of the platform and pivotal to executing on our investment strategy."

"We are proud to once again partner with SKY Leasing, a key client of the Natixis Aviation franchise, and contribute to the continued growth of their platform," said Yevgeniya Levitin, Head of Aviation Americas, Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking.

Natixis CIB acted as Lead Structuring Agent, Underwriter and Mandated Lead Arranger.

About SKY Leasing

SKY Leasing ("SKY") is a premier aircraft leasing asset manager with offices in Dublin, Ireland and San Francisco, California. It was founded in 2019, in partnership with M&G Investments which acquired a stake in the business. As a full-service leasing platform, SKY leverages its experience, global network, industry insights and managerial talent to acquire and lease new and young mid-life aircraft. SKY's corporate mission is to be a leading capital provider to airlines globally for sale and leaseback transactions. For more information about SKY Leasing, visit www.skyleasing.com or contact info@skyleasing.com .

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

