Google Cloud Announces New Partnership with Global Fashion Retailer

Strategic agreement will enable global retailing house to create stronger omnichannel customer experiences and optimise internal supply chains through an enterprise data backbone and advanced AI/ML capabilities

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced a new partnership with global fashion retailer, H&M Group. The alliance will see the Swedish multinational leverage Google Cloud's extensive data analytics capabilities and secure, sustainable global infrastructure to further enhance its customer experience and supply chain enablement.

Google Cloud will collaborate with H&M Group to develop an enterprise data backbone including a core data platform, data product, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. This will also include the establishment of a new data mesh to further make all types of data and events accessible from multiple sources including in-store, online, its brands ecosystem and suppliers.

As the partnership develops, this will translate to increased optimisation of internal supply chains, as well as next-generation customer experiences across a variety of sales channels, from physical stores to ecommerce. What's more, this partnership will enable further development of data science and AI capabilities throughout H&M Group's business.

"H&M Group has a long history of innovation across all our brands and always wants to build meaningful relationships with our customers. We are now further accelerating digitalisation as we believe in sustainable growth powered by advanced analytics and tech. Therefore, I'm happy to announce we've found a provider who matches our needs," said Alan Boehme, Chief Technology Officer, H&M Group.

"We're delighted to announce this partnership, and look forward to working with H&M Group to create new and exciting customer experiences, whether that's in-store or online," concluded Eva Fors, Managing Director Google Cloud Nordic Region. "We admire H&M Group's commitment to innovation and are excited to move forward in our journey together."

