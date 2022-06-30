Fortis Solutions Group Acquires Anchor Printing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Solutions Group LLC, a leading provider of high impact printed packaging solutions and a portfolio company of Harvest Partners, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Anchor Printing based in Novi, Michigan.

Anchor Printing is a flexographic and offset printing specialist providing shrink sleeves, flexible packaging and pressure sensitive labels across a range of industries including the paint, automotive, medical, food, beverage, health and beauty and chemical end-markets.

Fortis President and CEO John O. Wynne, Jr. commented, "I have tremendous respect and admiration for the Weitz family and the nationally recognized business they have created, owned and operated for three generations. We are looking forward to working closely with the Anchor team and Andrew Weitz, who takes on a senior leadership position with Fortis as our President, Shrink and Flexible Packaging. We are very appreciative they have chosen Fortis to help continue their future growth, and bolster our core capabilities and talent across key product lines."

Anchor owner Andrew Weitz commented, "After 75 years of building Anchor Printing Company, we wanted to continue to grow our trajectory, while servicing our customers even better. When meeting with John and the Fortis team, we knew the synergies between the two companies could create something exceptional for years to come and expand the business to even greater heights. Our culture at Anchor was built on the commitment to quality, service, and hard work that was started by my grandfather and passed on to my father and myself, which I will carry on within the Fortis Family."

Employing over 1,200 employees across eighteen manufacturing sites, Fortis intends to continue its pursuit of attractive acquisitions to further the breadth of product offerings and locations which can serve its customer base.

For more information, or to contact a sales representative to learn more about how Fortis can make a difference for you, please call 1-844-FSG-LBLS or visit www.FortisSolutionsGroup.com.

About Fortis Solutions Group

At Fortis Solutions Group, we provide a differentiated approach giving our customers a powerful advantage in the marketplace through industry leading lead times, quality control, color management and solutions-oriented approaches. We deliver a breadth of product offerings utilizing our outstanding flexographic, letterpress, offset and digital printing capabilities. These offerings include pressure sensitive and shrink sleeve labels, multi-ply coupon and flexible packaging printing, extended booklet printing, pouches, folding cartons, label applicators and variable data printing. Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, the company also has manufacturing and sales offices in Austin, TX, Catoosa, OK, Ellington, CT, Flowery Branch, GA, High Point, NC, Kansas City, MO, Lewisville, TX, Marietta, GA, Memphis, TN, Merced, CA, Montreal, Canada, Napa, CA, Novi, MI, Orem, UT, Somersworth, NH, West Chester, OH, Whitefish, MT and Wixom, MI.

About Harvest Partners, LP

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners, LP is an established New York-based private equity investment firm that focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. Harvest's control strategy leverages the firm's 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

