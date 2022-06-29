PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Live From Washington, D.C. with an All-Star Cast and Fireworks!

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 42nd annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH on PBS, America's longest-running live national Independence Day TV tradition, returns hosted by country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton. Joining Guyton, who will be hosting and performing during the celebration, will be top stars from pop, country, R&B, classical and Broadway with the National Symphony Orchestra. After making history as the first African American female artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category, Guyton went on to host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards and performed the "National Anthem" this year at Super Bowl LV in front of an audience of 112.3 million. The line-up for A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature:

Emmy and SAG Award-winning actor, singer and songwriter Darren Criss ( AMERICAN CRIME STORY, GLEE );

five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend Yolanda Adams ;

multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer ;

Grammy Award-winning music legend Gloria Gaynor ;

platinum-certified country music singer songwriter Jake Owen ;

ground-breaking five-time Grammy Award-winning blues musician Keb' Mo' ;

Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and recording artist Emily Bear ( THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL) ;

multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter and recording artist Loren Allred ( THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ); and

the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly .

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8676256-capital-concerts-pbs-a-capitol-fourth-2022/

Broadway legend and one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history, Chita Rivera, will lead a 65th anniversary celebration of WEST SIDE STORY featuring the National Symphony Orchestra who will perform a special musical tribute to one of Broadway's most successful shows. A theatrical icon, Rivera's electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of WEST SIDE STORY in 1957 brought her stardom. The segment will feature a performance of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's iconic ballad "Somewhere" by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo.

The evening will also include a special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families by Emmy Award-winning, multiplatinum selling recording artist and published author Rachel Platten who will perform her hit song "Stand by You."

The concert also marks the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial, one of America's most famous and majestic landmarks. It was built as a tribute to a President whose leadership united the nation in a time of crisis, and whose eloquence spoke to our aspirations and dreams of a better tomorrow. The segment will feature a stirring performance of "Battle Hymn of the Republic" by Yolanda Adams live from the Lincoln Memorial.

Returning live from Washington, D.C., the top-rated, award-winning program available on television, radio and digital media puts viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party. The celebration will be capped off with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation's iconic skyline featuring twenty cameras positioned around the city to capture the best views. Accompanied by patriotic musical favorites, the fireworks extravaganza will also feature The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," with a commemoration of its 100th anniversary.

A CAPITOL FOURTH airs on PBS Monday, July 4, 2022 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET, as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The program can also be heard in stereo over NPR member stations nationwide and will be streaming on YouTube and www.pbs.org/a-capitol-fourth and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 4 to July 18, 2022.

Also participating in the event will be the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, U.S. Army Presidential Salute Battery, Members of the Armed Forces carrying the State and Territorial Flags, the Armed Forces Color Guard provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C., the Choral Arts Society of Washington and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music.

A CAPITOL FOURTH is made possible by grants from The Boeing Company, the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

View original content:

SOURCE Capital Concerts