InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Holder for Keeping a Waste/Leaf Bag Open (OSK-312)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an easy way for one person to keep a trash bag open while raking and collecting yard debris or other material," said an inventor, from Magnolia, Ark., "so I invented MY ULTIMATE BAGGER. My design would eliminate the need for assistance and it increases convenience."

The patent granted invention provides an effective way to hold a plastic bag open while sweeping or raking garbage, leaves or other waste directly into it. In doing so, it prevents the bag from collapsing and closing. As a result, it reduces physical strain and the need to bend. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners, landscapers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

