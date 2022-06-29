InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Construction Storage/Transport Container (PLB-158)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working from aerial lifts in construction is a modern-day requirement. I thought there should be a way to enhance safety for the operator as well as for the people on the ground," said an inventor, from Perkasie, Pa., "so I invented the SKYBOX. My design ensures that all the needed tools, materials and fasteners are contained and it also helps to keep the aerial basket floor free from clutter. It could also improve production and work quality without taking up extra space in the basket."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store and move various supplies and belongings with ease. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry multiple boxes or containers. It also increases organization and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for aerial lift rental companies, utility contractors, building construction contractors, construction safety groups, tool rental outlets, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

