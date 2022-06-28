Team at Atlantic Data Forensics Joins Surefire Cyber, Adding Forensic Expertise and 15-Year Track Record to Newly Launched Incident Response Firm

Digital forensics experts bring experience with thousands of investigations and incident response cases

ELKRIDGE, Md., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surefire Cyber today announced the hiring of the team at Atlantic Data Forensics, a highly-capable forensics firm with deep expertise helping clients and law firms. Since its founding by Brian Dykstra in 2007, Atlantic Data Forensics has provided expert digital forensic services in support of cyber incident response, criminal and civil litigation, and expert witness testimony.

"Atlantic Data Forensics is combining its capabilities with Surefire Cyber's strong connections throughout the cyber insurance eco-system."

Surefire Cyber's CEO and Founder Billy Gouveia stated, "Brian and the team at Atlantic Data Forensics bolster our ability to help cyber insurers, brokers, law firms, and the organizations they support to better manage cyber events such as ransomware, email compromise, and other cybercrimes. They provide highly sought and specialized expertise as well as a strong track record of helping clients with thousands of responses and investigations over the past 15 years."

Brian Dykstra, Founder of Atlantic Data Forensics and now Surefire Cyber's Director of Forensics, comments that, "Atlantic Data Forensics is pleased to take our years helping large enterprises and law firms with high-quality incident response and expert digital forensics into the cyber insurance ecosystem. I'm very excited about combining our capabilities and experience with Surefire Cyber's strong connections throughout the cyber insurance eco-system."

Surefire Cyber launched earlier this year with support from Forgepoint Capital, the world's most active early-stage venture capital firm focused on cybersecurity. Surefire Cyber is a purpose-built response firm that leverages a proven team and a tech-enabled platform to improve transparency, accelerate decision making, reduce business interruption, and guide organizations from recovery through to long term resilience.

To learn more, please visit www.surefirecyber.com .

About Surefire Cyber

Surefire Cyber delivers swift, strong response to cyber incidents such as ransomware, email compromise, malware, data theft, and other threats with end-to-end response capabilities. Surefire Cyber was founded to provide clients confidence by helping them prepare, respond, and recover from cyber incidents—and to fortify their cyber resilience after an incident. To learn more, please visit: www.surefirecyber.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Billy Gouveia for Surefire Cyber

billy@surefirecyber.com

View original content:

SOURCE Surefire Cyber