Protochips™ announces the acquisition of the C-Flat™ and Au-flat™ product lines by Electron Microscopy Sciences™ (EMS)

RALEIGH, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First launched in 2005, C-Flat has become the industry standard TEM grid within the structural biology community. Largely driven by the rapid growth of CryoEM and Single Particle Analysis (SPA) techniques, millions of C-flat grids have been used to support samples and help identify structures including viruses and membrane proteins.

"With the rapid growth of Cryo-EM and increasing demand for sample supports, EMS is best positioned to scale the C-Flat and Au-flat products to provide for a growing market demand over the coming years. This acquisition will also allow Protochips to accelerate our efforts in our fast growing in situ and software businesses for electron microscopy, powered by the new AXON™ machine vision platform" states Dr. David Nackashi, CEO and Co-founder of Protochips, Inc.

"EMS has been working with Protochips to provide these product lines since 2005 and we anticipate the acquisition will solidify our position as a leader in the microscopy market and specifically the Cryo-EM market. The acquisition of these product lines enforces our commitment to furthering the growth of this innovative technology" states Stacie Kirsch, President of Electron Microscopy Sciences.

All C-Flat and Au-Flat products can now be purchased directly from EMS. The transition for customers will be a seamless experience.

About EMS:

Since beginning 50 years ago, Electron Microscopy Sciences has been specializing in the manufacturing, preparation, and distribution of only the highest quality chemicals, supplies, and equipment, for microscopy and histology as well as related fields. Our steady and consistent growth has been based not only on our quality products and prompt, friendly and reliable service, but also on the trust that our valued customers have placed in us to deliver the best product and value in the marketplace.

About Protochips:

Protochips empower scientists, engineers, and researchers to discover and analyze new phenomenon by visualizing biological, chemical, and physical processes in completely new ways. Based on machine vision technology and metadata analysis tools, our products offer an unparalleled view into sample behavior by combining in situ experiment control with the analysis and resolution capabilities of the modern electron microscope. Through continual innovation, we create solutions that improve productivity and generate actionable data to accelerate discovery.

