Holland America Line Adds Second Commemorative 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing in April 2023 Aboard Rotterdam

New eastbound voyage sails from Fort Lauderdale on historic route that ends at Rotterdam on company's 150th birthday

SEATTLE, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As its 150th anniversary approaches April 18, 2023, Holland America Line is adding a second commemorative transatlantic crossing aboard Rotterdam to the schedule of celebratory events. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 3, 2023, the 16-night itinerary sails to Rotterdam, the Netherlands, retracing in reverse the company's first voyage.

Holland America Line’s Rotterdam will sail again on a historic transatlantic route to celebrate the company's 150th anniversary and first voyage. (PRNewswire)

These voyages... retrace our first sailing from the 1870s, but on a modern, luxury cruise ship.

From Fort Lauderdale, the ship heads to New York City and makes a rare overnight call, giving guests extra time to experience the attractions that make this vibrant city come to life, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, Empire State Building, Broadway and more. Rotterdam will then spend eight leisurely days at sea crossing the Atlantic Ocean, calling at Plymouth and Dover (London), England, before arriving April 18 — Holland America Line's 150th anniversary — at Rotterdam for an overnight full of festivities.

"As we got deeper into planning the events surrounding our 150th, we knew that the best place to celebrate the date of our founding was in the city of Rotterdam where it all started," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "These voyages that mark our first departure and our anniversary are going to be incredibly memorable as we retrace our first sailing from the 1870s, but on a modern, luxury cruise ship. We anticipate the April cruise to be as popular as the October sailing."

To kick off a season of celebrations, Holland America Line announced the first special 150th anniversary crossing that will depart Rotterdam Oct. 15, 2022, exactly 150 years to the date of the departure of Rotterdam I's maiden voyage. The crossing will recreate that first sailing, going from Rotterdam to New York, with calls at Plymouth and Dover, then on to Fort Lauderdale. The ship will stay overnight in New York for special celebrations.

To accommodate the new April 3 departure three voyages were cancelled, and all guests and their travel advisors were notified. Bookings for the new eastbound transatlantic crossing will open to the public July 14, 2022.

