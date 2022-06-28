EMX by Big Village, The Number One Premium SSP Launches Premium Private Marketplaces (PMPs), Certified by Jounce Media

EMX's premium PMPs scored and certified by Jounce Media promote more transparency, making it easy for buyers to activate the highest quality, publisher direct inventory at scale

NEW YORK, JUNE 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMX by Big Village, a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media, is announcing its partnership with Jounce Media, the industry leader in data-driven supply path optimization, to provide Premium Certified Private Marketplaces. As advertisers increasingly focus on inventory quality and supply path optimization (SPO), EMX's Premium PMPs Certified by Jounce Media make it easy for media buyers to activate high performance, premium inventory at scale.

According to Jounce Media, 44% of the auctions available to DSP buyers lead to multi-hop supply chains that carry unnecessary fees, and among the remaining 56% of auctions, most lead to low quality ad placements that have no demonstrable effect on consumer behavior.

Through independent audits of over 1.5 million websites, mobile apps, and CTV apps, Jounce Media scores the marketing efficiency of every programmatically traded supply chain. Jounce Media's analysis concludes the overwhelming majority of the bidstream fails to meet their basic quality standards.

Premium supply as defined by Jounce Media, meets three criteria:

Direct supply chains with no unnecessary intermediaries. User-first advertising experiences that pair high impact placements with original content. Proven business outcomes for performance marketers.

Jounce Media has identified 77 publishers that meet their premium standard, and those premium publishers demonstrate a 27% sales lift versus the rest of the web.

Accessing premium supply is easy with EMX. Its supply composition over-indexes 184% for Jounce-certified web publishers vs. other ad exchanges. Through its integration with Jounce Media, EMX makes this premium supply available to any marketer in any DSP.

Through a single deal ID, EMX delivers maximally direct access to premium publishers, such as McClatchy, Gannett, Internet Brands, Leaf Group, Penske Media Corporation, a360 media and News Corp.

"At EMX, we're committed to offering media buyers the inventory they are looking for, including the most premium direct supply available in the marketplace," says Brian Weigel, Chief Operating Officer at EMX by Big Village. "Having premium publisher PMPs that are certified by Jounce Media demonstrates our commitment to promoting a healthy programmatic ecosystem and provides the opportunity to drive results for advertising campaigns."

"Responsible media buyers should know and trust every publisher on their media plan. But the complexity of the programmatic supply chain puts responsible media buying out of reach for most brands," says Chris Kane, Founder and President at Jounce Media. "Our partnership with EMX makes it easy for every marketer in every DSP to buy the best of the web."

"This is an example of EMX delivering on our mission and vision of setting higher standards for programmatic advertising," says Michael Zacharski, Chief Executive Officer at EMX by Big Village.

"I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished."

About EMX

EMX is a leading end-to-end programmatic technology group focused on the planning, buying, and measurement of CTV and omnichannel media. As a premium global direct to publisher supply side platform (SSP), data platform, media trading desk, and local marketing cloud, EMX is the fully owned technology that powers Big Village's programmatic media business. Big Village is a global advertising, technology, and data company. Find out more at emxdigital.com

About Jounce Media

Jounce Media is the industry leader in data-driven supply path optimization. Through daily-updating audits of over 1.5 million websites, mobile apps, and CTV apps, Jounce maintains a comprehensive mapping of every programmatic advertising supply chain and makes that data available to programmatic buyers and sellers. Jounce is trusted by the world's largest marketers, media companies, and advertising technology platforms to enable high efficiency programmatic trades.

Media Contact

Laura Czaja, Director, Corporate Communications

Big Village

Laura.czaja@big-village.com

