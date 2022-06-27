LOBOS 1707® WINS BEST REPOSADO TEQUILA AT 2022 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

The Ultra-Premium Tequila Was Blind Tasted and Selected From 100 Entries to Earn the Title

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lobos 1707 , the ultra-premium tequila and mezcal brand, announces that its reposado tequila took home the coveted Best Reposado Tequila award at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition gala, hosted by The Tasting Alliance and ReserveBar. In its 22nd year, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the largest and oldest spirits judging in the United States, and is considered by many to be the most influential spirits competition in the world.

Amanda Blue, COO of The Tasting Alliance, and Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (PRNewswire)

"We are extremely proud to have our tequila recognized by the most prestigious spirits competition in the world," said Diego Osorio, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707. "My priority has always been delivering on our promise to create an exceptional tasting product, and receiving this award proves that we have done just that. The response we've received from consumers to our reposado tequila has been incredible and humbling."

This year's competition was the largest ever, with nearly 5,000 spirits from across the world submitted to be judged by more than 50 of the most respected, established experts in the spirits industry. Competing against 100 other reposado tequilas, Lobos 1707 first received a double gold mark, meaning every member of the esteemed panel of judges anonymously and unanimously gave the bottle a gold medal. After various rounds in which bottles that received double gold medals were eliminated by blind tasting group votes, Lobos 1707 reposado came out on top as the winner.

"We are very excited for Lobos 1707 on their epic win in a very competitive category," said Amanda Blue, COO of The Tasting Alliance. "They were up against tequila brands that have been around for decades and are household names, and they prevailed. This win is a significant feat as they only just launched in 2020. Our recognition speaks to the liquid in the bottle, not the celebrity on the billboard."

Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila has continued to rack up top honors at spirits tasting competitions across the country. Reposado was recognized as a finalist and a top 100 spirit at the 2022 Ultimate Spirits Challenge, as well as received a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards, and gold medals at the 2022 iterations of the New York International Spirits Competition and Tequila & Mezcal Masters.

"The Tasting Alliance awards are all about 'the juice' – that's what I love about their judging process, and that's why you can be confident that this is an exceptional tequila," said Derek Correia, President of ReserveBar. "I love tequila and tasted the final 'best of' flight. The competition was fierce, but Lobos 1707 stood out. Like so many of the medal winners, we're excited that this product is available to purchase on ReserveBar.com for convenient delivery right to your home or office."

All of Lobos 1707's tequilas - including its joven and extra añejo - are made from 100% blue weber agave harvested and distilled in Jalisco. The tequilas are then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for a unique and elevated flavor profile. For more information or to purchase Lobos 1707 (age 21+ only), visit lobos1707.com .

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James.

The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, all made from 100% blue weber agave harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal, made from espadin, distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels for unique and elevated flavor profiles.

Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards.

Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information, visit lobos1707.com, and follow on social media @lobos1707.

Diego Osorio, Lobos 1707 Founder and Chief Creative Officer, accepts award for Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (PRNewswire)

(L-R) Erin Harris, Chief Brand Officer of Lobos 1707, Amanda Blue, COO of The Tasting Alliance, and Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (PRNewswire)

Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707, and Erin Harris, Chief Brand Officer of Lobos 1707, accept award for Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (PRNewswire)

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal