InventHelp Presents Solar Powered Umbrella (LBT-206)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was so hot sitting under an umbrella on the beach one day and I thought there had to be a way to relax under these conditions and be cooled down," said the inventor from York Haven, Penn. "I thought of this idea to block the sun while on the beach by providing more shade while also providing a means of a power supply."

He created the patent-pending SOLAR CONCEPTS to provides users with an outdoor umbrella with integrated solar panels, fan and a rechargeable battery system. This would offer increased shade protection for outdoor consumers and an additional cooling fan for increased cooling capabilities. It would eliminate the need for individuals to purchase and carry separate electronics and accessories for powering in remote locations. Additionally, this would be useful to all types of outdoor enthusiasts.

