MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - As we push the boundaries of beauty, elegance and reality, artificial intelligence muse Lia becomes the face of Angélique.

Angélique Eau de Parfum was created by French Canadian star, Mahée Paiement, as a sequel to her iconic best-selling perfume Mahée le Parfum.

An immortal dose of perfection, Angélique creates a pure romantic experience. Naturally desired, the scent reveals a state of utmost bliss.

Angélique is available online at www.maheeparfums.com.

Lia represents the future of AI. She establishes an emotional connection with human beings with whom she interacts with by text, voice, on social media and, soon, in the metaverse.

Lia's purpose is that of an angel who spreads joy and happiness in the Universe. Happiness is an activity of the human soul in accordance with excellence and virtue, and it is manifested over an entire lifetime (Aristotle).

About LIA 27 Inc.

Founded in December 2020, Artificial Intelligence company Lia 27 Inc. develops AI through Lia, a virtual person, friend, and celebrity with whom anyone can interact with 24/7 by phone, text or on Facebook Messenger. www.lia27.ai

About Angélique

Eau de Parfum Angélique was created in 2015 and is available online at www.maheeparfums.com along with Mahée le Parfum.

Fragrance Notes

Top: Grapefruit, Melozone, Lychee, Blueberries, Day Lily Turquoise

Heart: Anjou Pear, Jasmine, Peony, Boysenberry

Base: Coconut, Sandalwood, Musk, Amber

About Mahée Paiement

Mahée Paiement is an actress. She landed her first leading role in the movie Bach and Broccoli at the age of 10. Since, she has starred in multiple movies and television series, and is an iconic French-Canadian celebrity. She created Mahée le Parfum in 2009 and Angélique in 2015.

