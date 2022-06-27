Amberstone Biosciences Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amberstone Biosciences ( www.amberstonebio.com ), an emerging biotech company with expertise in developing a new generation of cancer therapeutics, is announcing the formation of a scientific advisory board comprised of industry leaders in drug delivery, oncology, immunology and pharmaceutical sciences. The board will work closely with Amberstone to advance the company's therapeutic programs based on its Tumor Microenvironment Activated Therapeutics (T-MATE) platform.

Amberstone Biosciences (PRNewswire)

"Each member of our scientific advisory board brings deep expertise in critical areas for drug development," said Dr. George Wu, chief executive officer of Amberstone. "This prestigious group of scientific and industry leaders will bring highly valuable insights that will help us develop new-generation immunotherapies that are safe and effective for patients with devastating solid cancers."

The members of the Amberstone board include:

Robert Langer, ScD, is an institute professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Dr. Langer is a co-founder and board director of Moderna.

Philip Tagari, is the vice president of research at Amgen, with more than 30 years of experience in hematology/oncology, immunology, pharmacology, laboratory automations, and information technologies.

Lei Zheng, MD/PhD, is professor of oncology and surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is the Cancer Center and the Department of Oncology's assistant director for translational research and co-associate director for precision medicine. He is also director for the Multidisciplinary Gastrointestinal Cancer Laboratories Program and director of the Pancreatic Cancer Precision Medicine Center of Excellence at Johns Hopkins.

Ming Li, PhD, is a professor of immunology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He is a leader in translational research of cancer environment immunotherapy as well as innate and adaptive immune responses to cancer.

Robert Kiss, PhD, PE, is the executive vice president at Upside Foods with more than 30 years of industrial biotechnology experiences in bioprocesses and therapeutics manufacturing. He was a distinguished engineer and senior director at Genentech, with a leadership role driving manufacturing scale-up for multiple approved therapeutics.

Weian Zhao, PhD, co-founder of Amberstone, is a professor of pharmaceutical sciences at the University of California, Irvine. He is an expert in engineering innovative cell therapeutics and cutting-edge platform tools.

About Amberstone Biosciences

Incorporated in 2018, Amberstone Biosciences is an emerging biotherapeutics company developing a novel class of tumor microenvironment activated immunotherapeutics to treat solid cancers. For more information, visit www.amberstonebio.com.

Media Contact:

contact@amberbiostone.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amberstone Biosciences