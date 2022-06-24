MERCURIA ENERGY TRADING S.A. SUCCESSFULLY CLOSES USD 2,177,500,000 MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

GENEVA, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercuria Energy Trading S.A. ("Mercuria") has closed its USD 2,177,500,000 Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facilities (the "Facilities"). Bank of China Limited, London Branch, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.), London Branch, Industrial Commercial Bank of China Limited, London Branch, ING Bank N.V., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Natixis, Société Générale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, UBS Switzerland AG and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers. D.Z. Bank AG joined as Mandated Lead Arranger.

The 1-year Facilities were launched at USD 1,300,000,000 on the 19th of April, and a bank webinar was held on the 21st of April. The first one-year extension option of the USD 510,000,000 3-year Revolving Credit Facility from the 2021 European R.C.F. was also exercised. Following successful syndication, with the 1-year Facilities oversubscribed by more than 38%, Mercuria chose to scale back lender commitments to an increased Facilities amount of USD 2,177,500,000 in aggregate.

The Facilities comprise a 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facility, a 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit/Swingline/O.B.S.I. Facility and the extended 3-year Revolving Credit Facility with one 1-year extension option available. The 1-year Multicurrency Revolving Credit Facilities both include two 12-month extension options. The Facilities will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"The successful refinancing and extension of our 2021 European revolving credit facility once again reflects our strong credit profile and underscores the confidence that our lenders have in Mercuria's business model. Our flagship revolving credit facility is a key component of our conservative funding strategy, and our continued access to liquidity has supported the company's ability to deliver strong performance during recent periods of unprecedented volatility," said Guillaume Vermersch, Group Chief Financial Officer of Mercuria. "We appreciate the support from our long-standing banking partners in growing the overall size of this facility which will further support the growth and evolution of our business."

The following banks joined the Bookrunning Mandated Lead Arrangers and Mandated Lead Arrangers in general syndication:

Lead Arrangers:

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, London Branch

China Construction Bank Corporation, Beijing, Swiss Branch Zurich

Commerzbank AG London Branch

D.B.S. Bank Ltd, London Branch

Erste Group Bank AG, London Branch

First Abu Dhabi Bank (P.J.S.C.)

M.U.F.G. Bank, Ltd

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Arrangers:

Bank ABC

Bank of Taiwan

Caixabank S.A.

Lloyds Bank Plc

National Bank of Ras Al-Kaimah

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited (London Branch)

Zürcher Kantonalbank

Co-Arrangers:

Bankinter

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

First Commercial Bank, Limited

Nedbank

Participants:

Afrasia

Banque Cantonale de Geneve

Garanti Bank

