On Anniversary of Surfside Tragedy, New Book Coaches Residents to Identify Warning Signs

Available today, one year after the collapse of the Champlain Towers South highrise, the book by professional engineer and expert witness Greg Batista, PE aims to educate condominium owners and managers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of dollars awarded in settlements, multiple state and federal investigations, and new state legislation all lie in the wake of the disaster that struck Surfside, Florida a year ago. With investigations and legal proceedings still ongoing, the question "could it all have been avoided?" will perhaps go unanswered for some time. In his new book, Negligence! Averting Disaster at Your Building, Greg Batista asks, can we prevent it from happening again?

From his 30-plus years in engineering and construction, Batista has a unique vantage point on the inner workings of the construction, concrete repair, and structural engineering industry in South Florida. In fact, he was hired by and visited Champlain Towers in 2017. He provides key insights on the confluence of issues that attributed to the deadliest building failure in modern history.

His prescient view of the issues at hand is highlighted by the passage of Florida's new condo safety law that, among other things, will require more frequent inspections, special attention given to properties near the coast, and stipulations for funds to be set aside by homeowner's associations for repairs.

Batista explains in his book why these are vital measures, and in a Fox News interview last week he opined that "a lot of times the law has to prod [HOA boards] along who aren't necessarily engineers, they aren't contractors." He empathizes with board members who, he writes, are volunteers giving up their free time to serve an important role. They don't necessarily have the training and knowledge to advocate for the importance of regular repairs and maintenance in avoiding disasters like the one in Surfside last year.

That, in part, is what he hopes to solve with his new book, which is available today and advertised at $9.99 on his website, with all profits being donated to the American Red Cross. "I'm not looking to make money off this book," says Batista, whose aim is to educate. "For residents, owners, property managers—the people that are in the building every day—knowing what to look for and when to call an engineer for a closer look is the first line of defense. I hope the book is a resource for the growing concerns about structures that—without proper maintenance—may have deadly weaknesses."

For more information, visit askgbatista.com/books. Negligence! Averting Disaster at Your Building, is available from Amazon and other major booksellers in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

Media Contact:

Greg Batista

negligence.book@gmail.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12922323

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:

SOURCE Greg Batista, PE