AMAZE LIGHT FESTIVAL RAISES $5 MILLION IN ANTICIPATION OF ITS LARGEST HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA EVER

The attraction-based celebration will be produced by Artistic Holiday Designs

in Chicago with expansion into New York City

STAMFORD, Conn., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amaze Light Festival is back and it's better than ever. Artistic Holiday Designs has announced the expansion of the Amaze Light Festival for the 2022 holiday season, which will now be three times larger in Chicago and on display in New York City for the first time ever. Following a $5 million fundraise by MEP Capital, the popular light show will enjoy a 45-day run starting in November and going through the holiday season at Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park and Citi Field in New York.

"We're fully expecting this year to be bigger and more extravagant than ever before in 2022," says Derek Norwood, CEO of Artistic Holiday Designs. "We are excited that MEP Capital shares in our vision of bringing the holiday experience to life. They have made some incredible strategic investments in the entertainment space over the years and are very supportive in helping us grow exponentially over last season, which was very successful."

In Chicago, the new 250,000 square-foot venue at Tinley Park will be three times as large as the 2021 venue in Rosemont, which served more than 120,000 guests. This year, the Amaze Light Festival is expecting more than 300,000 enthusiasts in Chicago and roughly 400,000 at Citi Field in New York City. The festival is poised to add VIP features, improved check-in times and overall logistic efficiency.

"We are thrilled to partner with Artistic Holiday Designs and our longstanding collaborators at Parachute Concerts to help bring Amaze Light Festivals to New York and Tinley Park," says MEP Capital partner Andrew Kotliar. "The team has built a unique brand that is sure to delight families this holiday season and for years to come."

About Artistic Holiday Designs:

Artistic Holiday Designs began as a design firm seeking to chant holiday decor. The company's experience as an installer of holiday lighting led its team to seek out innovative and unique decor options for its clients. In March 2015, Artistic Holiday Designs partnered with Leblanc Illuminations as their sole distributor in the United States market. The company's creativity with Leblanc's mastery of products has allowed them to become a force in the world of holiday decor.

About MEP Capital:

MEP Capital is an investment firm focused on opportunities in the media and entertainment industries. Across live events, music, film/television, and digital media, MEP partners with leading industry operators to finance projects, acquire assets, and invest in businesses. We invest through long-term oriented funds, with committed capital from institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Learn more at www.mepcap.com .

About Leblanc Illuminations:

Since 1958, Leblanc Illuminations has been a leading light in the festive and christmas lighting sector. A pioneer of new trends, Leblanc Illuminations has always been at the heart of innovation, renewing more than 30% of its collections each year and decorating for more than 1,000 cities worldwide.

About Parachute Concerts:

An Independent versatile, opportunity-driven producer of concerts, festivals and special events taking place throughout the U.S. Based in Stamford, CT, run by industry professionals; Parachute Concerts' operations are rooted in its passion for delivering high-quality entertainment with attention to the fine points of providing a positive consumer experience.

