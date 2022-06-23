Red Ribbon Bakeshop Brings Its Unique Line-Up of Sweet and Savory Treats to Bolingbrook, Illinois on June 24, 2022

New location marks the Philippines-founded bakery brand's second store in Illinois and its 37th in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. , the Philippines-founded bakery that offers an array of sweet and savory baked goods for all occasions, will open its doors in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Friday, June 24, 2022. This much-anticipated new location is expected to be a hit among longtime fans as well as curious newcomers who are sure to find their new favorite bakery in Red Ribbon.

Red Ribbon Bakeshop Interior (PRNewswire)

Located at 753 East Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, Illinois 60440, directly across from The Promenade shopping complex, the new Red Ribbon will welcome customers from 10AM – 9PM, seven days a week.

Red Ribbon specializes in offering delicious baked goods inspired by authentic Filipino flavors and ingredients. While it is known for its selection of beautifully crafted cakes – a special occasion "must have" for many Filipinos – Red Ribbon also features an irresistible line-up of both sweet and savory pastries that are meant to be enjoyed every day. Those already familiar with Red Ribbon can look forward to seeing their favorite bakery treats on the menu, while first-timers are invited to explore the brand's line-up of unique bakery offerings that they won't find anywhere else.

Butter Mamons for the Early Birds

A special offer awaits Red Ribbon's earliest visitors during opening weekend. The first 50 customers who spend over $50 on both Friday the 24th and Saturday the 25th, will receive a free bundle of six Butter Mamons, Red Ribbon's top-selling pastry.

Brand Best-Sellers

No matter what you're craving, Red Ribbon offers a little something for everyone. For those seeking an authentic taste of the Philippines, there are several options that capture the brand's unique cultural heritage and culinary roots, including these best-sellers:

Shareable Cakes

Mango Supreme Cake – The dessert that put Red Ribbon on the map. This signature product is made with the Philippines' best mangoes which are considered to be the sweetest in the world. It features three layers of moist white chiffon cake filled with cream and a golden, mango-filled glaze; it is dressed with a generous amount of mango chunks and finished with a maraschino cherry on top.

Ube Overload Cake – This iconic Filipino confection is known for its vibrant purple hue. Its unique coloring comes from its star ingredient: real Philippine ube halaya (purple yam), a flavor that has gained mainstream popularity in recent years. The cake is finished with beautiful white cream frosting rosettes and bright purple ube cake crumbs.

Yema Caramel Cake – Perfect for those who love the smoothness of caramel combined with a bit of crunch, this Filipino favorite is made of a soft, moist white chiffon cake filled and covered with yema (Philippine custard) caramel filling and finished with toasted cashew nuts.

Snackable Pastries

Butter Mamon – This exquisite pastry provides the perfect combination of moist chiffon and 100% butter for a melt-in-your-mouth treat. Not too sweet and delightfully tender, it's the all-time favorite of loyal Red Ribbon fans. Also available in Ube, Mocha, and Cheesy flavors.

Cheesy Ensaimada – This pastry offers soft, moist bread topped with butter, sugar, and cheesy deliciousness for the perfect sweet and savory flavor combination.

Chicken Empanada – This savory pastry is generously filled with tender chicken and a unique blend of spices and deep-fried to a crisp golden brown. What's more, it now comes in an exciting new spicy flavor.

For those who prefer the familiar flavors of chocolate and mocha, Red Ribbon offers several stand-out options, including:

Black Forest Cake – Layers of liqueur-moistened chocolate cake, brimming with maraschino cherries and cream, rich chocolate shavings and chocolate curls.

Mocha Flan – The perfect combination of cake and custard. This rich mocha chiffon cake is topped with delicious, creamy leche flan.

Choco Mocha Crunch – Brimming with both chocolate and coffee flavors, this chocolate chiffon cake is filled with honeycomb candy in every layer; finished with rich mocha cream and topped with more honeycomb candy and chocolate shavings.

"We're thrilled to finally open a location in Bolingbrook and to serve up our delicious menu to everyone in this community," said Agnes Briones, Vice President for Operations, Red Ribbon Bakeshop, Inc. "It is an extraordinary feeling for us to see how much the brand continues to expand and to reach not just our Filipino fans, but also those who are less familiar with Red Ribbon – we want everyone to feel invited and warm when they bite into a Red Ribbon pastry."

The Bolingbrook location offers outdoor seating for those who want to enjoy their goodies right on the spot. Additionally, customers can place their orders through a variety of options, including to-go, or via the following online channels: the Red Ribbon ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the Red Ribbon website ( redribbonbakeshop.us) and the DoorDash delivery platform.

Bolingbrook marks Red Ribbon's second location in Illinois, and its 37th in the U.S. For more information about Red Ribbon Bakeshop's U.S. locations, featured menu items, and nationwide shipping details, please visit redribbonbakeshop.us . Red Ribbon fans can follow the brand @RedRibbonUSA on Facebook and @redribbonusa on Instagram for the latest news, including new products, upcoming store openings and special offers.

About Red Ribbon Bakeshop

Founded in 1979, Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc. has become one of the largest and fastest-growing bakeshops in the Philippines. For the past 40 years the brand has offered superior tasting cakes and pastries and has proved itself as a staple for most Filipino families to mark every special occasion, celebration, and milestone.

Today, the international bakery brand boasts over 500 total locations and over 30 bakeshops across the U.S. with locations in California, Nevada, Washington, Hawaii, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Texas, Illinois, and Florida. The Los Angeles Times has twice cited the brand's cakes as the "Best of L.A." and Eater also named Red Ribbon Bakeshop among the best restaurants for ube desserts in Las Vegas.

Most recently, Red Ribbon entered the "Top 500 Chain Restaurants in the U.S." list, which is published annually by leading foodservice research and consulting firm, Technomic. Additionally, Red Ribbon's California-based manufacturing facility recently received its Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification from SGS, the global benchmark for quality and integrity. HACCP is an internationally recognized process control system that identifies where hazards might occur in the food production process and puts into place the safety measures that a facility should take to prevent the hazards from occurring.

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. It operates in 34 countries, with over 6,200 stores globally with branches in the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, India, and Australia.

Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); six franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines; Dunkin' and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee and PHO24; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that ultimately owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. It also has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. Jollibee Group also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. In 2020, Gallup awarded the Jollibee Group with the Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the first Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

Jollibee Group has grown brands that bring delightful dining experiences to its customers worldwide, thus spreading the joy of eating to everyone.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

Red Ribbon Bakeshop (PRNewsfoto/Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc) (PRNewswire)

Mango Supreme Cake (PRNewsfoto/Red Ribbon Bakeshop Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Ribbon Bakeshop