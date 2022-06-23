Penn Honored During NACD 16th Annual 2022 Directorship 100™ Awards

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that Loretta Penn, Lead Director of its Board of Managers, was named Private Company Director of the Year by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD).

North Highland Lead Director Loretta Penn recognized as NACD Directorship 100™ honoree (PRNewswire)

NACD honored Penn during its 16th annual 2022 NACD Directorship 100 awards, which celebrate the "most influential" directors and governance professionals making incredible impact on boardroom practices and performance. Penn was peer-nominated for her strong demonstration of integrity, mature confidence, informed judgment and high standards.

"The NACD Directorship 100 continues to honor those who have demonstrated exemplary board leadership and innovation in corporate governance," said Peter R. Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "We honor these individuals' forward-thinking minds and their ability to lead their board and organizations to current and future success."

"Loretta is the epitome of a changemaker," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "She has worked consistently to improve North Highland's strategic goals, performance and innovation in alignment with our transformative journey. We're very proud of Loretta and honored to have her as part of the North Highland team."

Penn accepted the award during the NACD Directorship 100 Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, where she shared her thoughts on the achievement.

"I'm extremely flattered to receive this prestigious award from NACD," shared Penn. "I've shared before that in order to attain success, you need people to encourage and support your efforts. In this instance, I'm incredibly appreciative of the North Highland team's support and partnership along the way."

The complete list of the 2022 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2022.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About NACD

For more than 40 years, NACD has been on the leading edge of corporate governance, setting standards of excellence that have elevated board performance. NACD arms today's directors with insights and education that drive their mission forward, while preparing a new generation of boardroom leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. NACD is a community of more than 23,000 directors driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in businesses and in the communities they serve. To learn more about NACD, visit nacdonline.org.

Media contact:

Courtney James

404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

Shannon Bernauer

sbernauer@nacdonline.org

(571) 367-3688

NH Logo_2021 (PRNewsfoto/North Highland) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Highland