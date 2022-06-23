Geneva Financial Announces New Washington Mortgage Branch Headed by Branch Manager Nadia Raknai

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch in Seattle, Washington led by Branch Manager Nadia Raknai. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Equal opportunities are my priority; therefore, my goals are the same for each one of my clients, to offer the guidance and the support they need to make homeownership a reality." Washington Branch Manager Nadia Raknai stated. "This move to Geneva means we now have the resources and values needed to better serve our communities with the authentic, human touch Geneva is known for."

Based out of Seattle, WA, Raknai and her new branch proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

With more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage field alone, alongside her experience in banking and real estate, Raknai has helped hundreds of clients move into their dream homes. Additionally, being a mortgage professional fluent in both English and Thai, Raknai is confident in her and her team's ability to provide a customized experience for an even wider market in her community.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

