CITY OF LOS ANGELES HARBOR DEPARTMENT (PORT OF LOS ANGELES) AWARDS ORACLE FUSION CLOUD ERP STAFFING SUPPORT SERVICES TO CHERRYROAD

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CherryRoad Technologies Inc., a leading integrator of enterprise software and digital technology solutions who is committed to building community engagement, has today announced, that the City of Los Angeles Harbor Department (Port of Los Angeles) has awarded the company a contract for IT Staffing Services for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Implementation Project. Under the terms of the agreement, CherryRoad will assist with the migration of the Port of Los Angeles' existing, on-premises Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) applications to the Oracle Cloud ERP.

The Port of Los Angeles, who has a strong commitment to developing innovative strategic and sustainable operations that benefit the economy and the quality of life for the region and the nation it serves, expects to transform its overall business processes related to accounting and fiscal management.

Once complete, the implementation will empower the Port of Los Angeles to build, innovate, automate, adapt with a self-updating ERP platform that gains new features every 90 days.

"Our partnership with Port of Los Angeles first began in 2016 when the Port of Los Angeles first engaged CherryRoad for technical support migrating from legacy applications," stated Tom Heldt, Executive Vice President at CherryRoad. "We are excited to continue in partnering with them as they engage in this important cloud modernization initiative."

About CherryRoad Technologies

At CherryRoad, our clients entrust us with the success of their IT solutions, whether we are delivering managed services and support for on-premise ERP, cloud-based application migration management, business intelligence, process optimization, strategic staffing, or change management consulting. Throughout our 38-year history, we have successfully partnered with hundreds of public sector and commercial clients to bridge communities through technology. Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. with offices across the U.S., we have earned a solid reputation for combining technology, organizational, functional, and vertical market expertise into practical solutions that deliver results – on time and budget. For more information, visit www.cherryroad.com.

About the Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles, Southern California's gateway to international commerce, is located San Pedro Bay, 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. This thriving seaport not only sustains its competitive edge with record-setting cargo operations, but is also known for its groundbreaking environmental initiatives, progressive security measures and diverse recreational and educational facilities.

The Port of Los Angeles has a strong commitment to developing innovative strategic and sustainable operations that benefit the economy and the quality of life for the region and the nation it serves. As the leading seaport in North America in terms of shipping container volume and cargo value, the Port generates 954,000 regional jobs and $35 billion in annual wages and tax revenues. A proprietary department of the City of Los Angeles, the Port is self-supporting and does not receive taxpayer dollars.

