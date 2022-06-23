Capital Clarity advises XPS Technologies in its Acquisition by Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) (Nasdaq: DSGX), strengthening global ecommerce shipping solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity announced that it advised Utah-based XPS Technologies (XPS), a leading provider of multi-carrier ecommerce parcel shipping technology and solutions, in its acquisition by Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) (Nasdaq:DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, in a transaction valued at up to $USD 140 million over two years.

XPS provides its cloud-based multi-carrier parcel shipping solutions directly to small-, medium- and large-sized ecommerce shippers. It also provides a white-label shipping platform to logistics services providers. The XPS platform helps customers streamline their ecommerce supply chain and reduce transportation costs by automatically importing orders, comparing carrier rates, printing shipping labels for all major carriers, and tracking through final delivery. The XPS platform is even more powerful with its integrations to leading ecommerce marketplaces, ERP providers and supply chain platforms.

"John Cooper, Susan Blanco and the Capital Clarity team were highly instrumental in enabling XPS to accomplish this monumental transaction. Capital Clarity's deep expertise in both the ecommerce and enterprise software industries enabled us to secure the ideal strategic partner to significantly enhance the trajectory of our business in both domestic and international markets." said Wasaga Clack, CEO of XPS Technologies.

"XPS complements our significant recent investments in the ecommerce fulfillment and shipping solutions domain," said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "We welcome the XPS customers, employees and partners to the Descartes community and, together, look forward to helping the community manage the full lifecycle of domestic and international ecommerce shipments."

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use its modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Descartes' headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and the company has offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com .

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Ecommerce software and cross-border M&A are among Capital Clarity's areas of focus and expertise.

Capital Clarity Contacts:

John Cooper

Managing Partner

coop@capital-clarity.com

(415) 237-3242

Susan Blanco

Managing Partner

susan@capital-clarity.com

(415) 320-1582

