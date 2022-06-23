Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation Releases 'Daring Women Who Change the World'

Booklet is daily spark of inspiration featuring women who dare

KENSINGTON, N.H., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation today announced the release of Daring Women Who Change the World, a quote-of-the-day compilation of words of wit or wisdom from great women leaders born on that day.

"We have always believed that daring leaders are the most important thing for a stronger community and a healthier planet," said Harriet Lewis, Chair, Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, which helps over 200 organizations led by women leaders worldwide. "We are grateful for the brave leadership of these women and how they have helped change people's lives and make this a better world."

Daring Women Who Change the World opens with a quote for March 21st, when many Indigenous groups begin their calendars, for spring symbolizes the start of a new year through the birth of new plants and animals.

The women leaders highlighted in the book cross a wide spectrum. They are disrupters and divas; poets and public servants; artists and activists; trailblazers and teachers; suffragettes, and saints. They pioneered, innovated, provoked, and shattered glass ceilings. Some quotes may make readers stop and think, and some may just make them smile — for humor is such an essential balm for a weary world.

The dedication of Daring Women Who Change the World features quotes from numerous regional women leaders, including Catherine D'Amato, President and CEO, The Greater Boston Food Bank; Christa Big Canoe, Legal Advocacy Director, for Aboriginal Legal Service and 1st recipient of Alnoba's Moment of Truth Award for Gender Equity Leadership, and Fiona Wilson, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, University of New Hampshire, Director, Sustainability Institute.

Daring Women Who Change the World is available for $12.95 per copy, plus $2.00 shipping. For more information, contact 617-346-6649.

All book profits will be donated to the Grand Circle Foundation to support Ukrainian refugees. Funds will be used to renovate the roof and heating system of Poland's Trzebnica Orphanage, which houses 60 orphans from Ukraine. Grand Circle Foundation has donated more than $2 million this year to support women and children who have been impacted by the war in Ukraine.

To learn more about Alnoba and women's leadership training, contact Wendy Manning at wmanning@alnoba.org.

About Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation

Alnoba, in Kensington, New Hampshire, is the base for Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation. Today, Alnoba's 600 acres include 10 miles of trails, wildlife habitats, cabins, sculptures, and ropes and aerial courses.

The Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation transforms people's lives and builds strong communities by empowering young people, developing courageous leaders and creating strong alliances with key strategic partners to help save the earth we share. Since 1981, the Foundation has donated more than $225M to over 500 projects in 50 countries around the world. The organization's work is focused on Boston, MA, Kensington, NH and within the global villages where Grand Circle Corporation travels.

