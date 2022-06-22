Weideman Group Names Tim Valderrama as Partner

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Valderrama has been named partner at Weideman Group, California's premier full-service lobbying and consulting firm.

"For more than six years, Tim has expertly directed firm operations as Managing Director and has been an invaluable part of our success," said Mark Weideman. "As one of California's top lobbyists in the health care, tribal, labor, and technology arenas, he has been a tremendous asset to our clients and the Capitol community. All of us at Weideman Group are proud to see Tim named as partner."

"Tim is highly respected for his ability to navigate the most controversial issues in California government. He's consistently provided SEIU with sophisticated strategies that produce results for our members," said Tia Orr SEIU Executive Director.

In addition to his extensive lobbying background, Tim brings 20 years of political and public policy experience that has proven essential to the Weideman Group. Clients benefit from his extensive knowledge of the legislative process and strong bipartisan relationships with legislators, staff, and administration officials. He has experience in all phases of political work, including coalition building, grassroots mobilization, strategic planning, PAC management, and legislative/initiative campaigns.

Loriann DeMartini, CEO of the California Society of Health-System Pharmacists said, "The level of professionalism, expertise and counsel provided by Valderrama is unmatched. Tim is universally respected and he's one of the best strategic minds I've worked with in my career. He has undoubtedly raised our level of advocacy beyond what I thought was possible."

Weideman Group has routinely been ranked as one of California's top lobbying firms and is widely recognized as one of the fastest growing firms in Sacramento.

Contact: Bethany Heckman

(530) 520-4833

