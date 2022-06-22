BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

Submit Photos/Videos
WATERLOO, ON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today that the eight nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2022, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2022, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

John Chen

192,327,109

83.94 %

36,804,130

16.06 %

Michael A. Daniels

145,952,540

63.70 %

83,178,698

36.30 %

Timothy Dattels

216,574,805

94.52 %

12,556,434

5.48 %

Lisa Disbrow

216,463,361

94.47 %

12,667,877

5.53 %

Richard Lynch

166,842,701

72.82 %

62,288,538

27.18 %

Laurie Smaldone Alsup

216,196,656

94.35 %

12,934,582

5.65 %

V. Prem Watsa

116,231,953

50.73 %

112,899,287

49.27 %

Wayne Wouters

216,289,190

94.40 %

12,842,049

5.60 %

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
(519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
(519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

