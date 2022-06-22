Adyen and McDonald's expand mobile app partnership to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) announced the expansion of their mobile app partnership to the U.S. The two companies began working together in early 2020 in the U.K. and are now expanding to other markets globally.

"As consumer demand evolves, Adyen has responded to our needs in a rapidly changing market," said Whitney McGinnis, U.S. CIO at McDonald's. "Adyen has handled mobile volumes during peak events, such as promotions and rush times. Additionally, they helped improve the success rate for customers registering their preferred payment types to their digital profile and reduced card declines during order placement by using Real-time Account Updater technology. We look forward to where we take the partnership next."

McDonald's has always focused on serving customers, and that includes offering their preferred payment methods with Adyen in several markets across the globe. For example, loyalty customers are able to pay with their saved payment method on the McDonald's mobile app at the front counter, kiosk, or drive-thru using a four-digit code which provides convenience and supports operational speed.

"We've been working with McDonald's for several years now and it's been incredible to see how much we've expanded together in that time," said Kamran Zaki, COO at Adyen. "McDonald's is at the forefront of innovation in the QSR space as well as increasing the standard for customer experiences and we are happy to play a part in that global transformation including the U.S."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with McDonald's as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with more than 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

